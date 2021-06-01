Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.65% of Alleghany worth $844,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 59.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter worth approximately $941,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 8.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 168,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $716.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $460.58 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $696.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $634.19.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Y has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

