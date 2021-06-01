Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Alleghany worth $14,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 20.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alleghany by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Alleghany by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:Y opened at $716.57 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $460.58 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $696.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $634.19.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on Y. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

