Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Raised to $326.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $326.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.94. The company had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $99.27 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.39 and its 200-day moving average is $212.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after buying an additional 133,579 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after buying an additional 144,934 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

