Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Raised to $326.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $326.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.65% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.94. The company had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $99.27 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.39 and its 200-day moving average is $212.71.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after buying an additional 133,579 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after buying an additional 144,934 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
