Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.68

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.68 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 23.80 ($0.31). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 23.15 ($0.30), with a volume of 143,304 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.50. The firm has a market cap of £148.34 million and a P/E ratio of 23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

