AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.18

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 12 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $362,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 37,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

