Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 12,056 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $14,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $2,367,825.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,780.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 725,013 shares valued at $78,332,328. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $110.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average of $122.80. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 177.92 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTON. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.58.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

