Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 128,982 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Capri worth $14,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

