Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 513,824 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 158.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 838,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,824 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.60% of iHeartMedia worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,458,000 after buying an additional 526,841 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,268,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after buying an additional 149,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 121,144 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 531,748 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 226,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.33. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $24.07.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

