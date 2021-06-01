Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 556 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Chemed worth $13,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $491.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $481.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.82. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

