Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 270,014 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1,817.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,014 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $149.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.18.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

