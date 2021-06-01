Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $14,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,950,000 after acquiring an additional 111,965 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,313,000 after acquiring an additional 37,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL stock opened at $202.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.00. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $211.59. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.