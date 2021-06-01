Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,994 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of People’s United Financial worth $15,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 264,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 190,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 147,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 65,141 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.24. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

