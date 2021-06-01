Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Watsco worth $13,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 64.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 49.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $291.40 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

