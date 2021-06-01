Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.29 Million Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,170 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Helen of Troy worth $13,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $210.48 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.