Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.68 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $13,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $47,965,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 53.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $375,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

