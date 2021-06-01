Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.73 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,325 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Warner Music Group worth $13,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.41.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

