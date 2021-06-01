Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.91 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Bunge worth $13,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Bunge by 1,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 27,517 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bunge by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.70. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $389,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,298.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,531 shares of company stock valued at $22,523,790. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

