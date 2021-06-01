Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.94 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Primerica worth $13,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Primerica by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Primerica by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,682 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.

PRI opened at $162.21 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

