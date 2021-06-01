Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $14.34 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Hanesbrands worth $14,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

HBI opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

