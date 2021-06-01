Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $14.94 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.35% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after buying an additional 4,913,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,221,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,654,000 after purchasing an additional 731,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 97.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,440,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,676,000 after purchasing an additional 710,665 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

