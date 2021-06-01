Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.42 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,637 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Arch Capital Group worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 969.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 738.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,033,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,220,775.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,119.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,646 shares of company stock worth $3,252,430. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

