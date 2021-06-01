Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.53 Million Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 922.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,259 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Shaw Communications worth $15,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth $781,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,282,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $906,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 788,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 438,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJR shares. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.