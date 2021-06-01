Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.61 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Owens Corning worth $15,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.