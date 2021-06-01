Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.65 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of CyrusOne worth $15,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

CONE stock opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 199.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CONE. Mizuho upped their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

