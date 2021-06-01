Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of ALLETE worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in ALLETE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,799,000 after purchasing an additional 182,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $72.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 75.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

