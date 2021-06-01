Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,176 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Quanta Services worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,522 shares of company stock valued at $12,571,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

