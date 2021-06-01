Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 14,602 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Syneos Health worth $13,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $90.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average is $75.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,350,258.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,302.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $36,382,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,156,560 shares of company stock worth $385,804,937 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

