Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 179,214 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 118.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,214 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.44% of EPR Properties worth $15,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,298,000 after acquiring an additional 296,168 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,125,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 432,387 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPR. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. Research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

