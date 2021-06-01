Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 65,418 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,418 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of YETI worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of YETI opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.27 and a 12 month high of $91.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day moving average is $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,629,742.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,577 shares of company stock worth $18,804,462 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

