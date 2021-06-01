Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 92,220 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,220 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 199,981 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,912.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,810 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,074,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 660,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 88,012 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WWE opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.50. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra cut World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.