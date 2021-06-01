Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 172.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,678 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $15,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX stock opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.