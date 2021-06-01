Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of HealthEquity worth $13,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,941,000 after acquiring an additional 336,327 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,998,000 after acquiring an additional 169,805 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,366,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,256,000 after acquiring an additional 213,960 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.67, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $74.67. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.26%. HealthEquity’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.