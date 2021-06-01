Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Landstar System worth $15,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $170.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.64. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $103.51 and a one year high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

