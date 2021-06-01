Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of Medpace worth $15,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 5,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDP stock opened at $167.06 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.09 and a 200-day moving average of $153.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $216,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,806.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

