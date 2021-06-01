Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 110,854 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110,854 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $15,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,387 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,105,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,523,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,566,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of MIC opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.