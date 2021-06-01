Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 16,585 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,585 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Lincoln National worth $15,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

NYSE LNC opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

