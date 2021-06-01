Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 18,703 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of Unum Group worth $13,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $11,539,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Unum Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 33,637 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Unum Group by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,500 shares of company stock worth $1,478,210 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNM opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

