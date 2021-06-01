Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,893,355 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893,355 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.51% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $14,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4,045.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

CTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

NYSE:CTB opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $60.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

