Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,098 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of CMC Materials worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in CMC Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

CCMP stock opened at $154.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -94.10 and a beta of 1.16. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.27 and its 200 day moving average is $163.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.13.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

