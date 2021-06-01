Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 259,637 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 259,637 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Five9 worth $14,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Five9 by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after buying an additional 80,302 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,784 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $308,560.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,431 shares of company stock worth $20,393,654. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $177.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.81. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.43 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

