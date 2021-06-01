Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 280,199 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280,199 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of National Retail Properties worth $15,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,829. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

