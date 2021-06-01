Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,772 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Euronet Worldwide worth $14,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $14,512,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $1,388,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $5,221,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 67,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EEFT. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.85 and a 200-day moving average of $142.71. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

