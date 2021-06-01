Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,683 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of W. R. Berkley worth $13,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

