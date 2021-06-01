Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,530 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Glacier Bancorp worth $13,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBCI stock opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

