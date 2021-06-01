Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,670 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Discovery worth $14,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

