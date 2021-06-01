Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Carlisle Companies worth $14,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.67.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $192.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.32. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.72 and a fifty-two week high of $197.21. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.