AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

