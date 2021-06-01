Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.00

Shares of Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 105425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.45. The stock has a market cap of £58.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.98.

About Allied Minds (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

