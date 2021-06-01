AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Gap Up to $23.44

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $24.99. AlloVir shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 7 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALVR. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AlloVir currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.01.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juan Vera sold 15,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $612,660.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,668,874.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Robert Wilson sold 200,002 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $6,268,062.68. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,765 shares of company stock worth $10,481,360. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AlloVir by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AlloVir by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AlloVir during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

