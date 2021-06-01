Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.79

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.79 and last traded at $55.72, with a volume of 8779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,794 shares of company stock worth $2,168,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

